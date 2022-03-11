Security expert says London is 'better prepared' for a terrorist attack
- Published
London is significantly better prepared for a terrorist attack than it was five years ago, a report has found.
Security expert Lord Toby Harris said substantial progress had been made by London's emergency services and key agencies since 2016.
He examined learning points from attacks in 2017 as well as ones in Streatham and at Fishmongers' Hall.
But Lord Harris warned the threat of a terror attack remained "a real and present danger" in the capital.
He added: "I was pleased to see the huge amount of work that has been done in the last five years.
"Not only by the police and the emergency services but also by local councils and many other agencies to improve our readiness to deal with terrorism.
"Working together, we can all help through common endeavour to ensure that we are better prepared for whatever may happen."
Last year, an inquest jury found failings by the police, probation service and MI5 contributed to the deaths of Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones at Fishmongers' Hall in November 2019.
The Lord Harris report, published on Friday, made 294 new recommendations.
They focused on specialist training and ensuring emergency services were "properly funded and fully equipped".
The findings came after Mayor of London Sadiq Khan asked Lord Harris, a security adviser who chaired the Met Police Authority, to look at what steps London needed to take to be better prepared for terrorist attacks.
Lord Harris spent time with London's emergency services, the transport sector and officials from government departments to identify areas where further progress could be made.
Deputy assistant commissioner Matt Twist said there was no room for complacency.
He said: "There are a number of recommendations contained within the report and we will work closely with our key partners over the coming weeks and months to look at these and consider how we can best implement them.
"But in the meantime, Londoners should be in no doubt that we, along with our emergency service partners and other agencies, remain absolutely ready to respond should the worst happen."
'Evolving threat'
In 2016 Lord Harris made 127 recommendations in a review published in the wake of attacks across Europe.
Mr Khan felt London needed to learn more from a series of terror attacks in 2017 in Westminster, Finsbury Park and London Bridge and in 2019 in Streatham and Fishmonger's Hall.
The UK's current terrorism threat level is "substantial", meaning a terrorist attack is likely.
The Mayor of London said he was "proud of the progress made" but he said the government needed to increase funding for counter-terrorism.
"Nothing is more important to me than keeping Londoners safe," he said.
"I am determined to keep reviewing potential threats to our city in order to adapt and strengthen our ability to prepare for and respond to the evolving threat of terrorism."