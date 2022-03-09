Teenager in court accused of Islamic State-inspired terror attack plan
A north London teenager has appeared in court accused of planning an Islamic State-inspired terror attack.
Al-Arfat Hassan, 19, is charged with preparing terrorist acts and collecting information useful to a terrorist.
Mr Hassan, of Enfield, is alleged to have downloaded an Islamic State video that gave instructions on how to make a bomb and kill people with knives.
He is also accused of purchasing weapons and obtaining chemicals for making explosives, the court heard.
During a brief hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, Mr Hassan spoke only to provide his personal details.
The chief magistrate remanded him into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 25 March.
Met counter-terrorism officers arrested Mr Hassan on 3 March during a "proactive operation".
