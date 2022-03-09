HS2's Euston Station to have bronze or gold-coloured roof
HS2's Euston station will feature a roof coloured bronze or gold, the architects have said.
Designers hope the "innovative" structure will be an "identifying feature" of the north London terminus.
Its design will maximise the amount of natural light that reaches the concourse below, HS2 said.
Declan McCafferty, lead architect for HS2 at Euston, said computer-generated images appear "either bronze or gold... depending on which screen you look on".
Mr McCafferty, a partner at Grimshaw Architects, said anodized aluminium could be used for the roof to "bring a little bit of warmth".
The roof will "rise up in the centre to create a really dramatic vaulted form", he explained.
"The roof height is to encourage natural ventilation. It pulls the warm air out of the station and naturally ventilates the passenger spaces below.
"It has reflectors on either side which reflect light down deep into those passenger spaces.
"In as low-carbon a way as possible, it's about creating the best environment for users of the station."
'Iconic destination'
Andrew Stephenson, HS2 minister, announced in October last year that the number of HS2 platforms at Euston will be cut from 11 to 10 following the recommendations of the government-commissioned Oakervee Review to save money and improve efficiency.
HS2 intends to maintain planned peak frequencies of 17 trains per hour at the station despite the reduction in platforms, but some rail experts have warned this will affect punctuality.
The updated plan means the redevelopment of Euston will be completed in one stage, rather than two.
Mr Stephenson said: "The arrival of HS2 at Euston provides a once in a lifetime opportunity to create an iconic destination in the area, that will help us build back better by growing not just the economy of London but that of the UK."
