Dizzee Rascal: Met Police investigates rapper over smashed camera
Police are investigating after Dizzee Rascal smashed a photographer's camera outside court following his conviction for assaulting his ex-fiancée.
The rapper, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, attacked Cassandra Jones at a property in Streatham, south London, on 8 June.
Mills was found guilty at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Moments after the verdict, the 37-year-old was filmed hurling a camera across a road outside the court.
The Metropolitan Police said the grime artist had not been arrested, but that officers were investigating a report of criminal damage following an incident outside Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.
"It was reported that a camera was knocked from the hands of a photojournalist and thrown across the road," a spokeswoman said. "Inquiries are ongoing."
Magistrates heard how Mills had "barged" his way into the property with his son under his arms, before "screaming and shouting" and banging his own head on the fridge three times.
He then approached Ms Jones, "put his forehead against hers and pushed her around the room" and then pushed her to the ground, the court heard.
Delivering her verdict, District Judge Polly Gledhill said Mills had lost his temper in an argument over child contact and finances.
He will be sentenced at Croydon Magistrates' Court on 8 April.