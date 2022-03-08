Dizzee Rascal: Ex-fiancée Cassandra Jones speaks out
- Published
Dizzee Rascal's ex-fiancée said "wealth and status" should not be allowed to silence women after the grime artist was found guilty of assaulting her.
The rapper, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, attacked Cassandra Jones at a property in Streatham, south London, in June.
Ms Jones said the 37-year-old's guilty verdict brought her "no joy".
"It does help me to look back on what I experienced and have it recognised by the courts as assault," she added.
Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard Mills "barged" his way into the property on 8 June, with his son under his arms, before "screaming and shouting" and banging his own head on the fridge three times.
He then approached Ms Jones, "put his forehead against hers and pushed her around the room" and then "pushed her to the ground", the court heard.
Delivering her verdict, District Judge Polly Gledhill said Mills had lost his temper in an argument over child contact and finances.
Following his conviction, Mills smashed a photographer's camera on the street outside the court.
Ms Jones urged any other affected by domestic violence to contact the national domestic abuse helpline.
She added: "Dylan and I were together for a long time, and I loved him very much. He is the father of our two children.
"I have been receiving support from specialist domestic abuse services since last year, and that has helped me process my experiences and move forward.
"None of this has been easy. I understand why so many women drop out of the criminal justice system; this has been really traumatic for me.
"But I am lucky enough to have had support from the police, my family and friends, and specialist organisations."
She said the verdict against Mills in the assault case "shows that wealth and status cannot be used to silence women", adding: "I hope I can now move on with my life."
Mills will be sentenced at Croydon Magistrates' Court on 8 April.