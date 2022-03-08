BBC News

Holborn crash: Lawyer Shatha Ali named as cyclist killed at junction

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Police said the HGV driver stopped at the scene

The childhood friend of a woman killed at notorious central London junction has called on Mayor Sadiq Khan to do more to protect cyclists.

Shatha Ali died in a crash involving a lorry near Holborn station last Tuesday at the height of a Tube strike.

University College London's Dr Ala'a al Shehabi said the lawyer should "not have died in this horrific way".

The Met Police said no arrests had been made, but detectives were continuing to investigate.

In an update, Det Sgt Rebecca Collens said: "Our thoughts remain with Shatha's family and friends who are understandably devastated by what has happened.

"We are working tirelessly to find out the circumstances of the collision and asking anyone who saw anything and has not yet spoken to us to come forward.

"Likewise, if you were driving in the area, please check your dashcam for any recordings that may have captured this collision."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

London's walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman said he was "devastated" by Ms Ali's death.

He said: "We're working closely with Camden Council to make safety improvements to the junction further north on Holborn Gyratory, where Dr [Marta] Krawiec was killed.

"We've got a permanent plan for improvements to the whole area, but uncertainty around TfL's funding due to Covid forced us to pause."

On Friday, London Cycling Campaign held a vigil in Holborn in memory of Ms Ali.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics