Dizzee Rascal: Grime artist guilty of assaulting former partner
- Published
Grime artist Dizzee Rascal has been found guilty of assaulting his former partner.
The rapper, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, attacked Cassandra Jones at a property in Streatham, south London, in June 2021.
The 37-year-old, of Sevenoaks, Kent, "barged" his way into the house, put his forehead against Ms Jones' and "pushed her to the ground".
The couple had two children before they split up in February 2021.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.