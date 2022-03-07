Aldgate fire: Large blaze at high-rise London tower block
- Published
A large fire has started in a high-rise block of flats and offices in east London, with footage showing burning debris falling to the ground.
More than 125 firefighters are at the tower on Whitechapel High Street, in Aldgate East, with London Fire Brigade (LFB) asking people to avoid the area.
Large flames could be seen fanning out of the 17th floor of the building.
One eyewitness tweeted: "Huge fire in #aldgate huge glass panels falling 100s of metres to the ground, awful scenes."
We're dealing with this fire on #WhiteChapel High Street. Ten fire engines & 70 firefighters are at the scene. Please avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/KM59RSlaK4— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 7, 2022
Some 20 fire engines are at the scene and firefighters are using a ladder, which can reach 64m (210ft).
The Metropolitan Police said the building was being evacuated. There have not been any reports of injuries.
London Ambulance Service has advised people to keep their windows closed and stay indoors.
Some roads in the area are closed, with Whitechapel High Street shut between Commercial Road and Old Castle Street. Commercial Road is also closed.
The fire service said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was in close contact with Fire Commissioner Andy Roe regarding updates and suggested Londoners "follow @LondonFire for updates".
The building is a 22-storey mixed use development of commercial office space and 207 residential apartments, according to property developer Hondo Enterprises which sold the building in 2018.
It is located over Aldgate East Tube Station between the City - the financial heart of London - and neighbourhoods Aldgate and Spitalfields.
At the scene
BBC Radio London's Helen Hoddinott
As soon as I got out of the Tube, the doors opened and you could smell the thick smoke in the air.
Seventeen floors up, the smoke is billowing out of a gap in the building. Four floors above that, the building is charred with smoke.
There's a huge presence from the emergency services here.
The London Fire Brigade has brought their biggest crane of 64 metres. There are two firefighters making very slow progress towards the fire.
People are being told to avoid the area, but there are big crowds gathering to look up at the smoke.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk