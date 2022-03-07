Pedestrian dies following bus collision in central London
A pedestrian has died after she was knocked down by a bus near to Oxford Street in central London.
The woman was involved in the collision in Margaret Street, at its junction with Regent Street, at about 12:40 GMT.
Paramedics tried to save her but she died shortly afterwards at the scene. Her family are yet to be informed.
Roads, including parts of Regent Street, are closed while investigations take place, the Metropolitan Police said.
