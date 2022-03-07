Man guilty of Liam Dent murder after dragging victim under car
A man with a history of using his car as a weapon has been found guilty of murdering a pedestrian who was dragged for half a mile down a London road.
Martin Eastwood, 22, from Epsom, drove at Liam Dent in a stolen Ford S-Max following a confrontation outside a pub in Chessington, in July 2019.
The 25-year-old became caught under the car which then drove at speeds of up to 32mph (52km/h), the Old Bailey heard.
Eastwood had two previous convictions that involved him using his car.
In September 2018, he drove a stolen vehicle at a cyclist, knocking him to the ground and causing him multiple fractures.
Seven months later, he drove a another stolen car at a man, knocking him over, causing abrasions.
Following the attack in Chessington, police officers found one of Mr Dent's trainers, a scratched phone case, ripped bank notes and loose coins along the car's route as well as drag marks and signs of injury.
Shortly afterwards, police found the burnt-out Ford S-Max.
Inside was an undamaged "telematic" system from which an expert was able to determine the route, speed and nature of the driving of the vehicle, the court heard.
During the trial, prosecutor Michelle Nelson QC told jurors Mr Dent had met friends outside The Lucky Rover pub. Some of the men there threw objects in the car's direction, which drove off.
'He disappeared'
At close to midnight the same evening, Eastwood drove the Ford S-Max in convoy with a black BMW car and the two cars circled looking for the men who had been outside the pub, said Ms Nelson.
Having found the group on Osborne Way, Eastwood "suddenly accelerated towards them, mounted the pavement, at some point it hit a metal post and struck Mr Dent", she said.
"He disappeared, his body forced and trapped under the vehicle."
A witness saw a body fall from the first vehicle before the two cars drove off at speed, the prosecutor added.
In his defence, Eastwood claimed the incident was an accident which resulted from him trying to escape from being attacked in his car by a group of men armed with weapons.
A second defendant, Daniel Morris, 22, pleaded guilty to manslaughter shortly before the trial.
A co-defendant, Jasmine Robinson, 19, from Epsom, was found guilty of assisting an offender.
All three are set to be sentenced on 31 March.
