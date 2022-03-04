Tube Strike: London Underground disruption continues after second walkouts ends
- Published
London Underground services remain disrupted following the end of a second 24-hour Tube strike in three days.
The walkout by 10,000 RMT union members ended at 00:01 GMT on Friday, a day after a strike on Tuesday, in a dispute over jobs and pensions.
Most London Underground lines remain suspended or part suspended on Friday morning. The Victoria line is running a normal service.
Transport bosses urged people to work from home or use other modes of travel.
This week's industrial action saw all Tube lines at least part suspended and caused widespread chaos.
Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary Mick Lynch said members would "not be derailed in our determination to reach a just settlement that protects jobs and pensions of Tube workers".