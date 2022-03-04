Tube Strike: London Underground disruption continues after second walkout ends
London Underground services remain disrupted following the end of a second 24-hour Tube strike in three days.
The walkout by 10,000 RMT union members ended at 00:01 GMT on Friday, a day after a strike on Tuesday, in a dispute over jobs and pensions.
Most London Underground lines remain suspended or part suspended on Friday morning. The Victoria line is running a normal service.
Transport bosses urged people to work from home or use other modes of travel.
This week's industrial action saw all Tube lines at least part suspended and caused widespread chaos.
Andy Lord, Transport for London's chief operating officer, said: "Services will be severely impacted until mid-morning on Friday because of a number of factors, including the placement of drivers and trains following a day without service.
"I apologise to customers for this and understand they will be frustrated by this strike action, but urge them not to take it out on those who are trying to help.
"We haven't proposed any changes to pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has lost or will lose their jobs because of the proposals we have set out, so this action is completely unnecessary.
Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union's general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The funding crisis at TfL which is at the heart of this dispute is not of our making and our members are not prepared to take a hammering to pay for it.
"This week we have seen workers fighting back across London against attacks on themselves and their colleagues from political machinations that are out of their control."