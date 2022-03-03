London Tube strike: Second 24-hour Tube walkout causes disruption
A second Tube strike in three days has brought more disruption to the capital.
About 10,000 RMT union members started a 24-hour walkout from 00:01 GMT, as they did on Tuesday, in a dispute over jobs and pensions.
Transport bosses urged people to work from home or use other modes of travel as most of the 11 lines are closed.
On Wednesday, Transport for London advised passengers not to travel until at least 07:30 and a knock-on impact on services is also expected on Friday.
There have been huge queues at bus and taxi ranks as people switched to other forms of public transport to get to work.
Rejoice, who took her grandson to school this morning, is one of many who has watched full buses drive past her stop in White City, in west London.
The 56-year-old, who works in a nursery, says: "It has been a bit horrendous. I had to leave extra early today because the roads are jam-packed. Traffic is horrendous.
"When the bus is full and drives past you, you have to walk to the next stop where you know a lot of people might get off, just to try and get there."
'Drivers pretend they can't see'
One commuter said that the London Underground strikes unfairly targeted those who are "not lucky enough to work from home".Sharon Lennox, 31, a security officer who was waiting for a bus at Oxford Circus, said: "It is OK for some. They don't have to stand here all day wasting time.
"I am not one of those who are lucky enough to work from home. I have been tapping on the bus doors and the drivers pretend they can't see."
The RMT fears that spending cuts linked to a funding deal by the government will lead to hundreds of job losses, reduced pensions and worse working conditions.
Andy Lord, TfL's chief operating officer, said: "I would ask anyone who needs to use the Tube on Thursday to check before they make their journey, consider whether they are able to work from home and use alternative modes of transport where possible.
"It's highly unlikely there will be an Underground service running during the strike action and, if any service is provided, it will not continue into the evening.
"Services will also be severely impacted until mid-morning on Friday because of a number of factors including the placement of drivers and trains following a day without service.
"I apologise to customers for this and understand they will be frustrated by this strike action, but urge them not to take it out on those who are trying to help."
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our members across London Underground are making it crystal clear again this morning that they are not going to be used as pawns in a political fight between the mayor and the government which threatens their futures and their livelihoods.
"The funding crisis at TfL which is at the heart of this dispute is not of our making and our members are not prepared to take a hammering to pay for it.
"This week we have seen workers fighting back across London against attacks on themselves and their colleagues from political machinations that are out of their control."
