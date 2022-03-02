Woman who faked own death to avoid driving charge jailed
A woman who faked her own death in a bid to avoid prosecution for driving offences in north London has been jailed for eight months.
Zoe Bernard, 38, of Kensington, was already banned from the roads when she was arrested for driving carelessly and failing to stop, in Kilburn, in 2020.
Bernard, posed as her sister Shanice in calls to police and said "Zoe" had died, the court heard.
She admitted perverting the course of justice, at Southwark Crown Court.
On her client's instructions, barrister Margo Munro Kerr told the court Ms Bernard had physical and mental health problems and had suffered a string of tragedies, including losing her uncle and eldest daughter in the Grenfell Tower fire.
The hearing was also told Bernard had previous convictions and had been jailed in October 2019 for drink-driving and driving while disqualified.
However, Judge Martin Beddoe said Bernard had tried to "deceive the police" by faking her own death.
The court heard that when stopped by police in Kilburn in November 2020, she first gave her name as Kyesha Bernard.
Then, after posing as her sister Shanice in the phone calls to police in December 2020 and January 2021, she had applied for a death certificate from Westminster Register Office in a failed bit to bolster her claim, the court heard.
'Not rational'
An online request was made for a death certificate but it was not issued because no death was on the register.
"This offence was clearly the result of some degree of thought and planning by you," Judge Beddoe said.
"I am quite satisfied this was an effort on your part to deceive the police.
"You already had a very bad record for driving matters and you knew full well the trouble you were in. You set out to pervert the course of justice."
Defending, Ms Munro Kerr told the court: "These are the actions of a very unwell person in a way that is going to harm herself more than anyone else.
"This is such a strange way to act. It was so obvious the police would find out this was a lie. It was not rational."
