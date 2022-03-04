Kyrell Matthews: Mum and partner guilty of killing toddler son
A mother and her now ex-partner have been found guilty of killing her son after weeks of violent abuse.
Kyrell Matthews, aged two, was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, in October 2019.
He had 41 rib fractures when he died, which his mother Phylesia Shirley, 24, said were caused when she gave him CPR.
Following a trial at the Old Bailey Shirley was convicted of manslaughter and Kemar Brown was found guilty of murder.
Sentencing has been adjourned to 25 March.
During the trial, the prosecution told jurors Kyrell had suffered the injuries in at least five incidents in the four weeks before his death.
Much of the violent abuse was caught on distressing audio recordings which were played to jurors.
