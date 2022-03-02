Yehya Al-Youssef: Victim named in what police say was brutal killing
A man who was fatally stabbed in north London in what police described as a "brutal" killing has been named as Yehya Al-Youssef.
The 41-year-old lived in the Brent area and died near to the North Circular Road on Thursday.
Police said they had been called to reports of a large fight in the area of Review Road and Heather Road.
Four men, aged between 21 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of murder and were bailed until the end of March.
Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams appealed for people in the area at the time of Mr Al-Youssef's death to come forward.
"Someone will have seen what happened and will know what led to this senseless loss of life," he said.
"They may have been filming on their phone, capturing vital evidence, even if they don't know it."
