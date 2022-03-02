London Tube strike: Passengers face severe disruption after RMT action
- Published
Londoners face continued rush hour travel disruption following a huge strike by 10,000 Tube workers.
Members of the RMT union walked out at midnight on Tuesday in a dispute over job losses and pensions.
The majority of the London Underground network was shut and many commuters had to find alternative routes.
Transport for London (TfL) bosses warned that passengers should not travel before 07:30 GMT on Wednesday as services recover from the strike.
Londoners will face "a severely disrupted service" until later in the morning, London Underground's Andy Lord told BBC London.
He urged customers to avoid travelling in the early morning and aim to make their journeys later in the day.
Further disruption is expected all day on Thursday during another strike, with customers advised to work from home if they can, and into the morning of Friday.
As of 06:20 GMT on Wednesday morning only the Bakerloo and Victoria Lines are back up and running.
Services on the Central, Circle, District, Jubilee, Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan, Northern, Piccadilly and Waterloo & City lines are still suspended.
