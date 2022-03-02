London Tube strike: Passengers face severe disruption after RMT action
- Published
Londoners face continued rush hour travel disruption following a huge strike by 10,000 Tube workers.
Members of the RMT union walked out at midnight on Tuesday in a dispute over job losses and pensions.
The majority of the London Underground network was shut and many commuters had to find alternative routes.
Transport for London (TfL) bosses warned that passengers should not travel before 07:30 GMT on Wednesday as services recover from the strike.
Londoners would face "a severely disrupted service" until later in the morning, London Underground's Andy Lord told BBC London.
He urged customers to avoid travelling in the early morning and aim to make their journeys later in the day.
Many London Underground lines remained suspended on Wednesday morning following the 24-hour strike action on Tuesday.
Nineteen Tube stations, including Nine Elms, Tottenham Hale, Hendon Central and Lambeth North, are shut "while the service recovers from strike action by the RMT".
Only the Victoria and Central lines were running a good service at around 07:00 GMT, while the Bakerloo line was part-suspended, according to the TfL website.
The Docklands Light Railway was also part-suspended and the London Overground was operating on a reduced service.
Further disruption was expected all day on Thursday during another strike expected to run into Friday morning, with customers being advised to work from home if they could.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk