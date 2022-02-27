Barnet car crash: Teen dies and three arrested
- Published
A 17-year-old has died and three people have been arrested after a car collided with a taxi in north London.
The teenager, who was a passenger in the car, was found injured by the Met Police in Frith Lane, Barnet, at about 23:00 GMT on Saturday.
Despite the efforts of emergency workers, he died at the scene. His family has been informed.
Witnesses reported several people fleeing the scene. Three people were later arrested.
The Met said it could not yet release details of what they were arrested on suspicion of.
In a statement, it said: "Initial inquiries suggest the car had been involved in a minor collision with a taxi before colliding with a tree.
"The driver of the taxi stopped at the scene. He was not arrested and is helping with our inquiries."
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.