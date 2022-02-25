Photographer Pascal Molliere guilty of sexually assaulting actress
A West End photographer has been found guilty of sexually assaulting an aspiring actress in his studio.
Pascal Molliere, 55, carried out the attack during an hour-long photography session at a warehouse in Fulham, west London, in July 2010.
Southwark Crown Court heard he locked a door and was "polite and professional" for the first 15 minutes before kissing and repeatedly groping the victim, then aged 22.
Sentencing will take place on 12 April.
The jury convicted Molliere, from Havant in Hampshire, of three counts of sexual assault after deliberating for two days.
The woman, whose identity is protected by law, wanted publicity headshots for her acting work. She borrowed money from her mother to pay for the shoot, which took place at Cooper House on Fulham Broadway, the court heard.
After leaving the studio the woman burst into tears and told her boyfriend about what had happened, jurors heard.
'Brave victim'
Her boyfriend branded Molliere an "abhorrent human" and contacted him telling him to delete all the photographs and to refund the money or he would contact the police.
"For her part, she felt uncomfortable and upset," the prosecutor said. "After the photoshoot had finished, the defendant kissed her with 'a full kiss on the mouth'.
"The kiss made her feel sick."
Pauline Curtis, from the CPS, said Molliere "exploited a young woman who had simply wanted a portfolio of images to help her begin an acting career".
She said: "She did not consent to any sexual activity. The victim trusted Molliere as a professional photographer, however that trust was abused whilst she was in her most vulnerable state.
"The prosecution case included strong testimony from the brave victim who came to court and gave evidence against her abuser during the trial.
"Sexual offences are some of the most complex cases that we prosecute.
"I hope these convictions provide the victim with some closure and encourage other victims of such crimes to come forward and report their attackers."
