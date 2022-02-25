Nafahat Jamal: Accused mum says GP said her daughter 'looked fine'
A mother accused of causing her baby daughter's death through neglect has said she was told by a GP the child "looked fine" shortly before her death.
Fartun Jamal, of Brent Park in north-west London, is accused of causing the death of 11-month-old Nafahat.
Harrow Crown Court has heard that the baby died on 13 March 2019 from a chest infection.
Ms Jamal, 25, denies one count of causing death by neglect and two counts of cruelty in relation to Nafahat.
Earlier in the trial, the jury heard that the child's death could have been prevented had her mother sought adequate medical aid in the last weeks of her life.
On Friday, Ms Jamal said she had spoken to a GP on 26 February 2019, expressing concern about her daughter.
'Give her some Calpol'
She told the court: "I had told the doctor I was worried about Nafahat, that she had a very high temperature, a poor appetite and that I believed she may have a cold.
"But the doctor told me she looks fine and if it gets worse give her some Calpol and that was it."
Ms Jamal said she was "quite sure" this was what she had been told by the GP.
Nafahat was ill from at least 4 March, and her condition worsened before she died more than a week later, the jury has been told.
Bad smell
The jury also heard about "disgusting" living conditions in Ms Jamal's home in the lead-up to Nafahat's death, and that a babysitter who had visited the home on 13 February was so concerned she contacted social services.
Ms Jamal told the jury she had been depressed and anxious due to being a parent with little support. She said the conditions and bad smell in her home were due to leaks in the ceiling and damp in the walls.
She admitted the flat had been "messy" when the babysitter visited, but said that "it wasn't in the way she describes".
The jury has heard that Ms Jamal made a series of internet searches relating to giving up her child.
Asked about her feelings towards her daughter, the defendant said: "I instantly fell in love with her the moment I got hold of her."
The trial continues.