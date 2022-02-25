Wireless: Nicki Minaj, Dave and Cardi B headline festival
Multi-award winning artist Dave will be joined by music megastars including Cardi B and Nicki Minaj for this year's Wireless festival.
Performances will take place at two London venues, in Crystal Palace and Finsbury Park, beginning on 1 July and ending on 11 July.
Birmingham's NEC will also play host for the first time since 2014.
Radio 1Xtra DJs will host Wireless stages and provide live sets.
For the first time the festival will partner with BBC Radio 1Xtra, which will broadcast live on site and conduct exclusive backstage interviews, Wireless said.
ASAP Rocky leads the headliners for the first weekend at Crystal Palace with his first show on British soil in six years.
The 33-year-old will be followed by J Cole on the Saturday and Tyler, The Creator on the Sunday.
The following weekend all eyes will be on Finsbury Park where an all female line-up of Cardi B, SZA and Nicki Minaj will take to the stage.
That same weekend Dave, who recently won best hip hop/grime/rap act the 2022 Brit awards, will headline in Birmingham, followed by Cardi B on Saturday and J Cole on Sunday.
The 23-year-old, who already has a host of major UK musical accolades under his belt, was forced to reschedule several shows following damage and delays caused by Storm Eunice.
Further acts are due to be announced at noon on Friday.
Tickets for Wireless will go on general sale at noon on 28 February.
