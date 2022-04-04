London's expanded ULEZ raised less revenue than expected, says TfL
The expansion of London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) raised less income in its first month than expected, Transport for London (TfL) has said.
In October, the zone was widened out of central London, so drivers of more polluting vehicles have to pay a daily levy of £12.50 to drive within the North and South Circular roads.
Revenue from the first month of the new ULEZ came in at £16m, City Hall said.
A TfL performance report said the revenue was not what had been expected.
City Hall also revealed, in a response to a mayor's question, that about 45,800 non-compliant vehicles paid the charge under the new expansion.
The number of roads covered in the new the 380-square-km (147-square-mile) area is about 18 times bigger than before October, and it is the largest scheme of its kind in Europe.
The expansion was part of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's drive to reduce air pollution in the capital.
Liberal Democrat Caroline Pidgeon asked Mr Khan in January how much money had been made in the first month since ULEZ was expanded.
On 25 March, he replied saying: "Transport for London advises that the revenue generated from these charges was £16m."
Previously, a performance report published by TfL said the expansion had been "successful" but revenue was lower than anticipated.
"Londoners across the city can benefit from cleaner and healthier air as we continue actions to reduce pollution and help fight climate change," it said.
"However, ULEZ income is lower than we had anticipated due to higher compliance."
City Hall said in December that in the first month of the scheme, 92% of vehicles driving into the expanded ULEZ area were compliant with the new standards.
It said on an average day during the first month, 45,800 drivers paid the charge.
This raised £572,500 for TfL's strained finances as it continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
