Storm Eunice: O2 Arena to reopen after Storm damage
The O2 Arena is due to re-open following damage caused during Storm Eunice.
Sections of the fabric roof of the venue, formerly known as the Millennium Dome, were shredded by the strength of the storm's winds last Friday.
The building in Greenwich was evacuated and shut on Friday, but the 02 will reopen at 10:00 GMT, it has said.
The O2 said it had carried out rigorous safety checks and deemed the venue "safe, secure and structurally sound".
In a statement released on Wednesday, the arena said the hole in the fabric would remain visible for some time while a permanent solution was put in place.
Damage was isolated to an area within the O2's premium outlet shopping experience Icon Outlet, which would remain closed, the O2 said.
Steve Sayer, Vice President and General Manager of The O2, said: "Confirming our reopening after such a short closure is a huge testament to everyone who is working so hard to get us open again.
"Safety will always be our number one priority and as a venue, we have always been proud of the standards we hold and delivering a best in class fan and artist experience.
"We're back, we're safe and we can't wait to see you soon."
The Entertainment District, which houses London's largest cinema and more than 30 bars and restaurants, will re-open on the same day as well as Up at The O2.
A number of concerts - including UB40, Simply Red, The Lumineers and Dave, were postponed and have since been rescheduled.