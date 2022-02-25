Sabina Nessa: Man admits murdering south-east London teacher
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.
The 28-year-old was found dead next to a community centre in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, south-east London, on 18 September, a day after she left her home to meet a friend at a nearby bar.
In December, Koci Selamaj, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, pleaded not guilty to her murder.
But on Friday the 36-year-old changed his plea at the Old Bailey and he will be sentenced at a later date.
Ms Nessa was walking through Cator Park when she was attacked and killed by Selamaj, who did not know her.
During an earlier court hearing, the prosecutor Alison Morgan QC described how the Albanian national drove to London from his home in Eastbourne to carry out what she described as "a pre-meditated and predatory attack on a stranger".
Ms Morgan said the killing was carried out with "extreme violence".
The court heard that CCTV showed Selamaj had spotted Ms Nessa and checked to see if there was anyone else around.
He then ran towards her and struck her repeatedly with a weapon.
Finally he carried her away unconscious and strangled her in the park. Her body, which was covered in grass, was discovered the following day.
Ms Morgan said: "Some of her movements through the park and the attack on her were captured on CCTV footage.
"The male shown on that CCTV footage is alleged to be this defendant."
Five-star hotel
Three days before, the defendant put his plan into action by booking a room at the five-star Grand Hotel in Eastbourne, the town where he already had accommodation.
His reservation was for the night of 17 September and he arrived earlier in the day to check in.
Selamaj spoke to hotel staff and was captured walking through the lobby wearing the same clothes as the suspect later spotted on CCTV in Kidbrooke.
His Nissan Micra was tracked by ANPR cameras and cell site evidence was gathered to identify his movements from Eastbourne to London.
The defendant entered Cator Park shortly after 20:00 BST and lay in wait for 30 minutes before Ms Nessa arrived.
Ms Morgan said: "The defendant is seen in effect loitering in locations around the park before spotting the deceased, checking to see if anyone else was nearby before turning and running after her.
"He is then seen to move towards the deceased and striking her repeatedly using a weapon which was approximately 2ft in length."
She added that the weapon "appeared to break up during the course of the many strikes on the deceased.
"The CCTV footage shows the defendant then carrying the deceased, who appeared to be unconscious by that point, up a bank and effectively out of sight."
Selamaj's actions afterwards were out of camera shot, but Ms Nessa was not seen alive again.
The prosecutor said: "The male did appear after 10 minutes.
"He is seen to pick up pieces of the weapon that had broken on the ground and then moved back to the area the deceased was located for another 10 minutes."
Shortly before 21:00, Selamaj was seen using wet wipes to clean a bench.
Selamaj, who has no previous convictions, is due to be sentenced at the same court on a later date.