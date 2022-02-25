PC Daniel Bowen cleared of killing pedestrian by careless driving
- Published
A Met Police officer has been cleared of causing the death of an elderly pedestrian by careless driving.
PC Daniel Bowen, 29, was driving a police minibus when he struck 83-year-old Peter Dawe at a crossing in East Ham, east London, on 15 July 2020.
Mr Dawe died in hospital on 3 August.
A week-long trial heard the officer might have been doing something with his radio or was turning to speak to colleagues at the time of the collision.
The jury at Aldersgate House Nightingale Court at the Barbican, deliberated for more than two days before delivering its not guilty verdict.
The court heard PC Bowen, of Hornchurch, east London, had not denied hitting Mr Dawe but disputed he was driving carelessly.
In his role as street duties instructor, he was driving with two other instructors and six new police officers in a Mercedes minibus carrier, when the collision took place.
Body-worn video footage appeared to show the officer doing something with his radio, while an eyewitness suggested he was turning to speak to colleagues, the prosecution said.
The victim was given first aid by the officer before he was taken to hospital with rib and shoulder fractures as well as lung and head injuries.