Marble Arch Mound: Much-mocked tourist attraction dismantled
- Published
A tourist attraction that opened incomplete, over budget and led to resignations is being dismantled.
The Marble Arch Mound, which was supposed to attract people back into the heart of the city, charged visitors up to £8 when it opened in July.
However, the £6m artificial hill was forced to shut temporarily when plants and grass began to die.
It closed in January and new pictures show almost all of the plants and trees on the mound have been torn off.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service images show only the skeleton of the temporary monument.
The attraction was branded a "monstrosity" and a "disgrace" on social media while a New York Times headline read: "Londoners Were Promised a Hill With a View. They Got a Pile of Scaffolding."
Westminster Council's deputy leader Melvyn Caplan, who was responsible for the project, resigned from his role after total costs nearly tripled from an initial forecast of £2m.
Reacting to the attraction being dismantled, Kamilah Fraser described the mound as "awful".
He said: "This is the first time I have seen it in real life. I don't think anyone will miss it. I think [the £6million price tag] is shocking."
Arti Sinha, who was visiting London from Dubai, added: "I thought it was hit by the storm.
"It's got a lot of different shapes. I think the location is really good but it could have been taller."
The mound was mocked on social media and in the press as plants dislodged and cascaded down the slopes while its young trees struggled in the summer heat.
Senior council officers hid details and lied about how much money the mound would make and there was a basic lack of project management, a report found in October.
In January the council said nearly 250,000 people had visited the tourist attraction.