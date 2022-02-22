Jamel Boyce: Murder investigation after man dies from 2016 Clapham stabbing
A murder investigation has begun after a man died in a care home five-and-a-half years after he was stabbed in south London.
Jamel Boyce, 22, was left paralysed and bedbound after being attacked in Clapham in October 2016.
Aged 17 at the time, Mr Boyce suffered severe brain damage due to oxygen deprivation.
The Met Police said he died in a care home in Streatham Hill on 13 February this year.
Detectives from the Met's specialist crime command are now investigating the death.
A Met spokeswoman said: "A post-mortem examination held on 16 February gave a provisional cause of death as a penetrating injury to the chest.
"The death is believed to be related to an incident that occurred in Triangle Place, SW4, on 14 October 2016, when Jamel was aged 17."
'Really ill'
Mr Boyce's family are being supported by specially trained officers.
His mother Pansy Boyce told BBC London his death came as a shock.
"We weren't expecting it," she said. "He was really ill for the last five years. At the beginning it was like going to the hospital and speaking to a dead person.
"But he improved. After they removed the tracheostomy, I had hope he may be here for a few more years.
"We were looking forward to getting speech and language therapy so he could learn to speak again.
"This is why it's really shocking."
In May 2018, Tyrese Osei-Kofi was detained for 10 years after being found guilty of wounding Mr Boyce with intent.
The 18-year-old was found not guilty of attempted murder following a trial at the Old Bailey.