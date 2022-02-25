Croydon: Fears over council bankruptcy as fraud claim made to police
By Jennifer McKiernan
BBC News
- Published
Croydon Council is said to be teetering on bankruptcy, with talks on a £25m taxpayer bailout under way as a new £73m shortfall is set to be revealed.
The borough received a £150m government bailout last year, the biggest to a UK council, but now faces a new crisis.
An allegation of fraud has also been made to police over the £67.5m revamp of Fairfield Halls, which helped tip the council £1.5bn into debt.
The Labour-run council confirmed it was waiting for sign-off on a new bailout.
The local authority has failed to publish budget papers ahead of an expected budget-setting meeting next week, and wiped half this month's meetings from its calendar due to the delayed bailout sign-off.
BBC London understands the budget for 2022/23 now has to take into account a fresh £73m shortfall from allegedly botched property deals on top of the bail-out.
The council did not comment on the expected shortfall but a spokesman for Croydon Council's Conservative group said the Labour administration had been "playing fast and loose" with Croydon's finances, leading to fears the council "could need to declare bankruptcy for the second time in a year".
Croydon Council effectively declared itself bankrupt in November 2020. The government stepped in with a £150m bailout package over the next four years, with £70m in 20/21, £50m in 21/22, £25m in 22/23 and £5m in 23/24.
The council's Conservative spokesman added the Labour administration's "terrible choices have already caused one bankruptcy and it's frankly embarrassing that the council is having to go to government with a begging bowl to run basic services for local people".
"That is the price of Labour's bankruptcy: other hardworking taxpayers being asked to bail out their incompetence.
"We very much hope that the bailout is agreed soon so we don't see another bankruptcy situation."
A Croydon Council spokeswoman said the authority was still "waiting for the ministerial confirmation" of the next batch of payments from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) minister.
However, when asked if the latest round of bailout negotiations with the council was still ongoing, a DLUHC spokesperson declined to comment.
Details of the latest £73m shortfall, linked to affordable homes in Croydon, are now set to be revealed in the delayed budget papers on Monday. The papers are expected to be published one week in advance of the budget-setting meeting on Monday, 7 March, pushed back from next week.
Property deals were also said to be at the heart of the funding crisis over the refurbishment of music venue Fairfield Halls, which has hosted stars including Queen, David Bowie and The Beatles. Those deals are now being assessed by police for any potential criminality following a formal allegation of fraud.
It follows last month's highly critical report by auditors Grant Thornton, who found paperwork was missing for loans lent by the council to the developer, and separately reported financial and legal failings by the authority.
The borough had loaned council-owned developer, Brick by Brick, millions for the venue's redevelopment and expected to be repaid from profits from the sale of new homes on land next door. But the house-building project was scrapped, leaving taxpayers to foot the massive bill.
The auditors said in their report: "As there was not a competitive tendering process by the council to support the appointment of Brick by Brick to manage the project, there is no evidence that the credentials and suitability of Brick by Brick to manage a complex refurbishment project were assessed by the council prior to selection."
They also said: "It is our view that the council failed to ensure it was acting lawfully."
An internal inquiry was launched at the council, but the Metropolitan Police could not act without any specific allegation of fraud.
Now, a formal allegation of fraud has been made to police. A Met spokesman said: "We are aware of the publicly available RIPI [report in the public interest] in relation to Fairfield Halls - an allegation of fraud has been received and is being assessed."
