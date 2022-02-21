Covid-19: NHS worker did not feel safe at work, inquest told
- Published
An NHS employee who died from Covid-19 "did not feel safe" at work in the early days of the pandemic, his daughter told an inquest.
Mark Woolcock, 59, of Stratford, had complained about working with Covid patients without protection before his death on 20 April 2020, the inquest heard.
His role involved discharging patients home from Newham University Hospital.
The inquest at Barking Town Hall is set to last until 4 March.
His daughter, Tania Woolcock, said he had complained about working with Covid patients without any protection.
She said in a statement: "Dad told me that patient transport services did not provide PPE [personal protective equipment] to him.
"Dad was not happy about going into the wards of the hospital with Covid-19 patients without any protection."
Ms Woolcock, a social worker, said her father had felt "frustration" about Covid and non-Covid patients mixing at the hospital.
Her father, who had worked at the hospital for more than 17 years, "did not feel safe at work," she said.
She said she sensed "a bit of anxiety" when talking to him about his job.
He "did not seem comfortable" with the "set-up about getting patients from wards" but was more concerned about her staying safe at work, she said.
'Struggling to breathe'
Mr Woolock developed cold-like symptoms but within days had also developed aggressive hiccups, a temperature, cold sweats, and a loss of taste and smell, the inquest heard, and by 3 April he was struggling to breathe.
His daughter called 999 and he was admitted to the same hospital where he worked.
She said she feared her father may have contracted Covid-19 through being repeatedly exposed to patients who had the virus because she was told by a consultant his lungs were "full of" Covid and he had a high viral load.
After his death at the hospital, staff gave Mr Woolcock a guard of honour and clapped as his coffin passed, while two ambulances escorted him to his final resting place.
The Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, investigated Mr Woolcock's death, as did the Health and Safety Executive.
The inquest will look into the systems put in place at the hospital to try and keep Mr Woolcock and other employees safe.
The inquest continues on Tuesday.