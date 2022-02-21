Burnt Oak stabbing: Two teenagers charged with murder
- Published
Related Topics
Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in the chest in north-west London.
Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi, 28, was killed in Watling Avenue, Burnt Oak, Edgware, on Friday evening.
On Sunday, Christian Adom Kuta-Danku, 18, of Rayners Lane, Harrow and a 16-year-old, also from Harrow, were charged with his murder.
Both will appear before Willesden magistrates later.
A 19-year-old man, who was also arrested, has been released on bail until a date in March, pending further inquiries.
Det Ch Insp Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: "Muhamoud lived with his mother in Barnet. She will be supported by specialist Met officers throughout the unimaginably difficult days and months ahead."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.