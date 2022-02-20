Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi: Murder arrests after Burnt Oak stabbing
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man fatally stabbed in north-west London.
Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene in Watling Avenue, Burnt Oak, on Friday.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Mahdi, who lived in the Finchley Road area, died of multiple stab wounds to the chest.
Three male suspects, aged 16, 18 and 19, remain in custody, the Met Police said.
Det Ch Insp Neil John appealed for information, and for anyone with footage or images to contact the force.
