Storm Eunice: Car wrecked as bricks blown off tower block
A man whose car was crushed by bricks blown off a tower block by Storm Eunice has hailed his "lucky escape".
Warehouse manager Gary Cobb works opposite Skeffington Court, in Hayes, west London, which was hit by strong winds on Friday.
A wall at the top of the building crumbled at about midday as gusts of up to 70mph battered the capital.
"It's just lucky I wasn't going out to lunch like I normally do," said Mr Cobb.
He had been sitting in his office when he heard "a big crash then a car alarm going off".
"I went out there and my car's covered in bricks and completely crushed... a complete and utter write-off.
"That's the only blessing of it all really... 10 or 15 minutes later I might have been in the car, and I would never in a million years have survived that."
Mr Cobb said a brick wall at the top of the block of flats, which he estimates at 18 storeys tall, had collapsed.
With a yellow wind warning still in effect, the surrounding area remains cordoned off and Mr Cobb has not been able to approach the wreckage of his car.
"I haven't been able to get close enough to have a proper look at it, it's too dangerous at the moment," he said.
"I was a bit shocked to begin with, but no-one got hurt, that's the main thing - it's just a car and it is replaceable."
Mr Cobb said he was waiting to hear from his insurance company about covering the damage to the car.
Storm Eunice was one of the worst storms to hit the UK in decades, with three deaths reported so far.
Energy firms are working to restore power to thousands of homes which have gone more than 24 hours without electricity.
Widespread property damage was also reported, with the O2 Arena among buildings hit by high winds.
London Fire Brigade declared a major incident - receiving 1,958 calls, tripling the number on Thursday.