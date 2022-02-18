Storm Eunice: O2 arena's roof shredded in high winds
Sections of the fabric roof of London's O2 arena have been shredded by the strength of Storm Eunice's winds.
Opened in 2000, and formerly known as the Millennium Dome, the Greenwich landmark has been damaged by gusts of up to 90mph.
The building has been evacuated and tonight's Fugees concert cancelled.
The south-east London venue was renamed the O2 in 2007 and hosts concerts and sporting events. It contains a cinema and a range of shops and restaurants.
Dome update - six panels shredded and counting ! pic.twitter.com/p2AVhf17Ly— Ben Hubbard (@BJFHubbard) February 18, 2022
Primary school teacher Lucy Sloan described hearing a "big bang" before being ushered away by security.
She told the BBC: "I looked up to see part of the roof had ripped. My parents were quite shaken."
The band Simply Red, who had been scheduled to play a concert this weekend which was cancelled due to Covid, described the developments as "tragic".
Originally intended as an "international icon" when opened by Tony Blair's Labour government, the Millennium Dome cost £789m to build - and tens of millions more to maintain following its closure at the end of 2000.
The structure, which later transferred into private hands, was the scene of a foiled diamond robbery, which police said would have been the world's biggest.
The dome also featured in dramatic opening scenes to the 1999 James Bond movie The World Is Not Enough.
