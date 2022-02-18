BBC News

Storm Eunice: O2 arena's roof shredded in high winds

Storm Eunice: Part of O2 roof torn off

Sections of the fabric roof of London's O2 arena have been shredded by the strength of Storm Eunice's winds.

Opened in 2000, and formerly known as the Millennium Dome, the Greenwich landmark has been damaged by gusts of up to 90mph.

The south-east London venue was renamed the O2 in 2007 and hosts concerts and sporting events. It contains a cinema and a range of shops and restaurants.

The building has been evacuated, witnesses say.

Primary school teacher Lucy Sloan described hearing a "big bang" before being ushered away by security.

She told the BBC: "I looked up to see part of the roof had ripped. My parents were quite shaken."

Originally intended as an "international icon" when opened by Tony Blair's Labour government, the structure later transferred into private hands.

It was also the scene of a foiled diamond robbery, which police said would have been the world's biggest.

