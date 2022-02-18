Dizzee Rascal: Rapper pushed ex-fiancée to ground, court hears
- Published
Dizzee Rascal pushed and injured his ex-fiancée during a row when he dropped off their children, a court has heard.
The rapper, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, is accused of attacking Cassandra Jones at a property in Streatham, south London on 8 June 2021.
Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard the 36-year-old "barged" his way into the house, put his forehead against Ms Jones' and "pushed her to the ground".
Mr Mills, of Sevenoaks in Kent, denies assault by beating.
Ms Jones and the grime artist, whose songs include Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, had two children before they split up in February 2021.
The court was told the alleged assault occurred in "the context of a domestic dispute" as the pair argued when he dropped off their daughter at the property.
Prosecutor Helena Duong said during the incident, Mr Mills "became very angry and started acting erratically, banging his head three times on the fridge with his son in his arms".
Ms Jones told the court her former partner had been "out of control" and he "nearly dropped" their son.
She said he had "put his forehead on my forehead and he pushed me around the room", but added that it was not a "headbutt".
Ms Jones also said she had been "barged" by Mr Mills which meant she "fell to the floor", causing bruising and grazing to her left arm.
'Domestic abuse'
However, Sally Bennett-Jenkins QC, defending, questioned "inconsistencies" in several witness statements Ms Jones had made and argued the pair had been screaming at each other.
Ms Jones replied that she had been "screaming to give back my son".
"He said: 'I cannot understand why you left me' and I said: 'I left you because of domestic abuse'," she said.
When questioned on why she wrote that he "threw" her to the ground in one statement rather than "barged" her, she replied she had been in "shock about what had happened".
"I'm sorry I used the wrong word but what happened, happened and all I can do is speak my truth," she added.
The trial continues.