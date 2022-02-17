Sadiq Khan: Unacceptable criticism of mayor retweeted by Met Police
The Metropolitan Police has condemned one of its own official Twitter accounts after it retweeted a message critical of the mayor of London.
The Met Police Taskforce Twitter account retweeted a post on Thursday, commenting on reports Sadiq Khan had demanded Dame Cressida Dick sack officers in the Charing Cross case.
Mr Khan has denied the reports.
A Met Police spokesperson said the tweet "was unacceptable" and should not have been shared by the account.
The verified Met Police Taskforce account retweeted a tweet that read: "If the Mayor of London doesn't understand that the process for sacking officers is independent of chief constables... well that's a bit of a problem."
The Met Police account quote-tweeted the original and added the words "Exactly this".
The tweet has since been deleted.
Mr Khan said: "When you have Met Police accounts amplifying information that is misleading, how is it possible for officers concerned about behaviour or other officers to come forward?
"Why are we surprised when whistleblowers don't come forward if this is the attitude both the IOPC talked about and you've exemplified in relation to a blue-ticked account?"
'Independent and impartial'
"Senior officers are addressing the matter," a force spokesman said.
Officers will be reminded that they are "expected to be independent and impartial at all times, on and off duty, including on social media", the spokesman added.
The Met Police Federation previously declared it had "no faith" in Mr Khan over his role in Dame Cressida's resignation as commissioner.
The federation represents more than 31,000 rank-and-file officers.
Mr Khan is due to work with Home Secretary Priti Patel to find a replacement for Dame Cressida.
While the home secretary holds the power over the appointment, she must take the Labour mayor's views into account.