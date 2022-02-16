Seun McMillan: Man charged with 2017 stabbing murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murder over a street stabbing five years ago.
Seun McMillan, 23, was stabbed in Cowper Gardens in Southgate, north London, on 2 May 2017 as he walked towards his house with friends.
Jarrad O'Field was charged with murder on Tuesday after arriving at Heathrow Airport on a flight from Canada, the Metropolitan Police said.
Mr O'Field, 24, who is of no fixed address, will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court later.
He has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs over a separate matter.
In 2018, Mr McMillan's mother, Chantelle Bucknor, said he was "completely innocent in all of this".
She said: "He was jovial, handsome, the life and soul of the party. Everyone loved Seun. He would come in and be very polite and very manageable."
A £20,000 reward was offered for information about the killing.