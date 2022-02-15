London pedicab driver charged £180 for three-minute trip
A pedicab driver who charged £180 for a three-minute trip was made to hand back the money during a council crackdown.
Two women told officers how one operator informed them their journey would cost £18, but then added an extra zero at the last minute.
Local enforcement officers tracked down the driver and police made them return the money.
Westminster City Council has called on the government to take action to tackle "nuisance" pedicab operators.
The council ran a crackdown on pedicabs from 21.00 GMT on Saturday to 04:00 on Sunday, covering Leicester Square, Covent Garden, Soho, China Town, Mayfair, and Oxford Street.
Officers moved on 70 pedicabs which were found to be blocking pavements, while nine pedicab riders were reported under the Control of Pollution Act 1974 for playing loud music which was "likely to be an annoyance".
A further four pedicab riders were seen with speakers, but the noise was considered not loud enough to be an annoyance.
The council said cases were being prepared for possible prosecution.
Heather Acton, cabinet member for communities and regeneration, said: "Pedicab operators are an unlicensed nuisance that have plagued the West End for years, preying on tourists and annoying local residents.
"There is little regulation around them and they are uninsured - there are serious safety concerns around them.
"With the West End beginning to recover from 18 months of restrictions and disruption, it's time for the government to act and ensure that pedicab drivers undergo safety checks and pay road tax."