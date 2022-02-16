Rosemary Goncalves: Appeal to trace missing mum and children
Police have made an appeal to trace a mum and her two children who have not been seen since Valentine's Day.
Rosemary Goncalves was last seen with her eight-year-old girl and six-year-old boy in the NW8 area of London on Monday evening.
The 29-year-old has links to Westminster and Hackney, police said.
Sgt Darren Bull said officers were keen to hear from anyone who had seen the family, adding: "We need to know that all three are OK."
The Met Police officer said: "Rosemary, if you are reading this, please get in touch or go to your nearest police station."
