Rosemary Goncalves: Appeal to trace missing mum and children

Published
Police have made an appeal to trace a mum and her two children who have not been seen since Valentine's Day.

Rosemary Goncalves was last seen with her eight-year-old girl and six-year-old boy in the NW8 area of London on Monday evening.

The 29-year-old has links to Westminster and Hackney, police said.

Sgt Darren Bull said officers were keen to hear from anyone who had seen the family, adding: "We need to know that all three are OK."

The Met Police officer said: "Rosemary, if you are reading this, please get in touch or go to your nearest police station."

