Met Police commander accused of taking magic mushrooms
- Published
A Met Police commander has been accused of taking cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms while on holiday in France.
Cdr Julian Bennett previously wrote the force's current drug strategy.
A misconduct hearing on Monday was told he took three drugs while on holiday between February 2019 and July 2020.
He is also accused of refusing to provide a drug sample in July 2020 after being informed there was reasonable cause to suspect that he had used cannabis.
The tribunal was told he allegedly claimed he had taken CBD (cannabidiol) for a medical condition with his face as a reason for refusing - an excuse the charge says he "knew to be untrue".
A photo sent on WhatsApp showing cannabis on a table had been submitted as evidence, the tribunal heard.
'Cherry picked'
Chairman James Tumbridge adjourned proceedings, which had been listed for five days from Monday, to 23 May.
His decision came after Cdr Bennett's lawyers argued the hearing would not be "fair" because they had not received all the WhatsApp messages, emails and SMSs they wanted, including a year's worth from one of the witnesses.
John Beggs, defending Cdr Bennett, said the witness may have "cherry picked" the messages that had been disclosed.
However, Mark Ley-Morgan QC, representing the police, said they had disclosed all relevant material.
Cdr Bennett has been suspended on full pay since July 2021, pending the investigation by the Metropolitan Police's directorate of professional standards.
The Met said if the allegations were found to be proven then Cdr Bennett's conduct could amount to gross misconduct.