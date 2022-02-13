Enfield stabbing: Man charged with north London teen's murder
An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of another teenager who was stabbed to death in north London.
Donovan Allen was found fatally injured at a property in Ayley Croft, Enfield, on 7 February.
Detectives launched a murder investigation and have charged Timothy Adeoye with Mr Allen's murder, the Met Police said.
Mr Adeoye has been remanded in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The teenager, of no fixed address, has also been charged with three counts of attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.
The Met said the charges related to additional incidents on 7 February.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Allen died from a single stab wound to the chest.
Detectives said a 14-year-old boy, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, had been bailed until early March.
'Exceptional'
Paying tribute on Friday, Mr Allen's family said everyone who knew him "loved him so much" and he had a gift for "making others feel special".
In a statement, Mr Allen's family described him as "exceptional".
"From the start he was surrounded by love and he went on to increase and attract more love as he grew," they wrote.
The family added: "He would pray for his friends and family every morning and night, and even the last morning one of us spoke to Don, he said 'I've said my prayers and done 40 press ups. I'm doing well, aren't I?'."
"There are no words to describe how much Donovan will be missed."
