Sadiq Khan: New Met boss must have robust plan on culture problems
London's mayor Sadiq Khan has said he will oppose the appointment of a new Metropolitan Police chief unless they have a "robust plan" to deal with the force's "cultural problems".
Dame Cressida Dick resigned from the role on Thursday over Mr Khan's lack of confidence in her plans for reform.
Writing in the Observer, Mr Khan said he was "deeply concerned" public trust in the force had been "shattered".
He said the new appointment needed to make things happen fast.
Dame Cressida's resignation comes after a series of crises has engulfed the Met Police, including most recently cases of sexism and misogyny among some Met officers.
Last week, the police watchdog found "disgraceful" examples of bullying and sexual harassment at Charing Cross police station in central London.
The mayor is due to work with Home Secretary Priti Patel on finding a replacement.
While the Conservative home secretary holds the power over the appointment, she must take the Labour mayor's preference into account.
Mr Khan wrote: "I will not support the appointment of a new commissioner unless they can clearly demonstrate that they understand the scale of the cultural problems within the Met and the urgency with which they must be addressed.
"In short, they need to get it, and they need to have a proper and robust plan to deal with it."