Hackney Wick: Seven people rescued after bar floor collapses
- Published
Seven people have been rescued after a mezzanine floor collapsed at an east London bar.
Firefighters were called to the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick at about 16:50 GMT.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said a mezzanine floor in the single-storey pub in Roach Road had collapsed.
Station Commander Sacha Clement said crews used a ladder to "bridge between the floor and the internal staircase" and rescue the trapped seven people.
"We are working with our emergency services partners, and a number of people have been treated at the scene and taken to hospital," she added.
LFB said crews from three fire engines from Homerton, Bethnal Green and Leyton fire stations and two rescue units from East Ham and Edmonton stations were at the scene.
London Ambulance Service said crews had treated patients at the scene and were working closely with colleagues from other emergency services.
A man who was in the venue at the time said it was lucky that there were not more people sitting directly under the mezzanine floor that came down.
"There was just this sort of cracking sort of noise and dust started coming down," he added.
"Me and my friend just ran to the side and the whole thing just came down in a matter of seconds."
Rushanara Ali, Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, tweeted that she was "very concerned about the collapse of part of a building at Roach Road".
A police cordon was set up in the area but has since been lifted.