Croydon: Woman's hair torn from scalp in racially aggravated assault
A woman had hair torn from her scalp in a racially aggravated attack, police said.
The 31-year-old told officers she was getting off a bus when the assault took place near East Croydon railway station in south London at about 18:45 GMT on 18 December.
Met Police said the woman had her hair pulled by a male suspect, resulting in a portion being ripped from her scalp.
The force has released a picture of a man it wants to speak to.
The woman was punched to the back of the head and fell to the floor during the "prolonged" attack, which left her with facial injuries.
Det Con Becky Hughes said: "This was an entirely unprovoked assault which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground.
"I would urge anyone who was there, or who recognises the person whose image we have released today, to come forward. We need to identify and speak with him."