Flamur Beqiri: Swedish hitman guilty of doorstep murder
A Swedish hitman has been found guilty of murdering a man in front of his family in a tit-for-tat gang war.
Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot in the back of the head on the doorstep of his home in Battersea, south-west London, in front of his wife and toddler on Christmas Eve 2019.
The gunman, 24-year-old kickboxer Anis Hemissi, was convicted following a two-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.
Fellow Swede Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, was found guilty of manslaughter.
Tobias Andersson, 32, and Bawer Karaer, 23, also from Sweden, were acquitted of both charges.
The court heard that Mr Beqiri was a kingpin in an international drugs gang who was targeted as part of a feud with a rival organised crime group. He was shot a number of times in a killing that had been six months in the planning.
The killers came to London from Sweden before returning. A local team - Clifford Rollox, 31, from Islington, north London, and Dutch national Claude Isaac Castor, 31, from Sint Maarten in the Caribbean, who were hired to "tidy up" the aftermath, were found guilty of perverting the course of justice.