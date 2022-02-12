Eltham: Three charged over man stabbed to death
Two men and a boy have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in south-east London.
Bartosz Wyrzykowski, 21, was attacked in Lionel Road, Eltham, on Tuesday afternoon while out getting milk with his girlfriend, a family friend said.
A post-mortem examination determined the cause of death was a stab wound to the pelvis.
Met Police said two men, aged 21 and 19, and a boy 16 will appear at Bromley Magistrates Court later.
A 21-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They have been bailed pending further enquiries.
A fundraising appeal to help with funeral costs for Mr Wyrzykowski, known as Bartek, has so far raised over £7,600.
Family friend Ola Bradford previously said: "Bartek was attacked on Tuesday outside of a local grocery shop. He went out with his girlfriend to get some milk.
"Following unsuccessful attempts of saving his life, he sadly passed away shortly after.
"He was 21 years old and had his whole life ahead of him, about to start a new job."