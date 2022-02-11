Met Police sergeant who kissed female officer to have rank reduced
- Published
A Met Police sergeant who kissed and pinched the cheek of a female officer without her consent is to face a reduction in his rank.
A misconduct panel heard Sgt George Panayi had also opened a lavatory door while the woman was inside.
The female officer told the panel she found the 48-year-old's behaviour "offensive", "demeaning" and "horrifying".
The panel found that three allegations of misconduct had been proven.
During the hearing, the female officer described how on 21 December 2019, she had been sitting in a police van when Sgt Panayi approached.
She said he then showed her pictures of women on his mobile phone and said: "I'm dating them because you are not available."
She said he had then been grabbed her "in a headlock" and kissed her on the cheek.
'Completely unprofessional'
The officer was asked by Julian Walters, counsel for the Met, whether she had consented to this.
"Absolutely not", she replied, adding that: "It was unwanted. It was offensive."
The female officer also told the hearing that on 3 February 2020, Sgt Panayi pinched her cheek when she was in the middle of restraining a mental health patient, which she described as "completely unprofessional".
The panel also heard that on 9 February 2020 Sgt Panayi had opened the female lavatory door after she had gone in and before she had the chance to lock it.
"He just laughed at me and walked off," she said.
'A bit of fun'
Sgt Panayi had told the hearing his behaviour could be partly attributed to his Mediterranean Greek background.
He said it was not uncommon for him to kiss colleagues on the cheek when congratulating them, or when having "a bit of fun" with them.
He said: "I am quite a touchy person when it comes to showing some kind of feeling or emotion."
But he admitted "on reflection, I was stupid" and said he had "changed considerably" since.
Delivering Sgt Panayi's sanction, chairwoman Eileen Herlihy said his actions had been "offensive" and "entirely unprofessional", and pointed out he had been "superior in rank".
"The most appropriate and proportionate outcome is reduction in rank," she said.
The rationale for the police misconduct panel's decision was not given and is expected at a later date.
However, the panel found there was no sexual motivation behind Sgt Panayi's behaviour.