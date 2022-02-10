Three people could face charges over police officer messages
- Published
Three people could be prosecuted over the sending of "inappropriate messages" by police officers that emerged during the Sarah Everard murder investigation.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has asked the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider potential charges following an inquiry.
It is understood it relates to two serving Met officers and one former Met officer and messages sent in 2019, before the murder of Ms Everard.
The IOPC is awaiting the CPS' decision.
An IOPC spokesperson said: "Our investigation into the sending and sharing of inappropriate messages by officers on WhatsApp has been completed.
"We provided a file of evidence to the CPS in December to consider potential offences against three individuals under the Communications Act 2003.
"We await its decision."