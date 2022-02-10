Eltham: Man was killed while getting milk with girlfriend, friend says
A man stabbed to death in south-east London was killed while out getting milk with his girlfriend, a family friend has said.
Bartosz Wyrzykowski was attacked on Lionel Road, Eltham, at 17:10 GMT on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old, known as Bartek, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but later died. Detectives are treating his death as murder.
They are yet to make any arrests and continue to appeal for information.
Det Insp Mel Pressley said: "A team of experienced and dedicated officers are working tirelessly to ensure those responsible for Bartek's murder are identified and apprehended.
"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of this incident to come forward and speak to police.
"Lionel Road would have been busy at around 17:00 - did you see an altercation involving a group of people; did you capture any of the incident on your phone?"
'Whole life ahead'
The Met said a post-mortem examination was expected to take place at Greenwich Mortuary on Friday.
A GoFundMe page set up for Mr Wyrzykowski's funeral costs has so far raised more than £6,000 for his family.
Family friend Ola Bradford said his loved ones and friends were "devastated and in shock".
"Bartek was attacked on Tuesday outside of a local grocery shop. He went out with his girlfriend to get some milk.
"Following unsuccessful attempts of saving his life, he sadly passed away shortly after.
"He was 21-years-old and had his whole life ahead of him, about to start a new job."
